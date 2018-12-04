On the Set of Captain Marvel With Brie Larson: Inside the 9-Month Journey to Turn Her Into the Most Powerful Hero in the MCU

Now that the first and second trailers have been released, fans have gotten a glimpse of just what makes Captain Marvel so powerful—and we're not talking about her superpowers. "I love that she is unapologetic. I love that she is not apologizing for her strength...She's never trying to shrink herself because of who she is, and she can't be somebody else even if she wanted to. She can't!" she marveled. "It's like she can't be contained, and I think that is such a beautiful thing."

Larson recognized that, like it or not, playing this part will make her a role model around the world—especially for young girls. "It definitely is scary to thinking of people paying attention to me," she said. "I'm not going to act super strong when I've been kind of freaking out seeing how quickly my numbers on Instagram have been going up since Avengers: Infinity War came out [in April]. I've kind of been like, 'Oh, God!' I did not think about that. Like, why are people paying attention to me? Because I just really feel the same. I do feel like just a person, and so it's a weird feeling when it seems like people on the outside kind of view you differently when I still feel the same. My hope is to continue to be clever about this and to continue to show myself and to learn. I just want to learn, you know? And I hope others on social media will teach me."

Considering Captain Marvel is definitively the strongest character in the MCU—which includes baddies like Thanos (Josh Brolin) and heroes like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)—Larson logged serious gym time months before she ever stepped on set. By the end, she was doing 215 lbs. in deadlifts and 400 lbs. in hip thrusts. "A lot of the training first came from the fact that I knew I was doing an action movie and I was going to have to do stunts. I didn't know what that was, but I knew in movies like this, it was going to feel like a triathlon—and I wanted to be ready for it," she said. "I wanted to be prepared as possible so I wasn't fighting fatigue or my body [was] hurting...Also, a huge part of [Captain Marvel] is her strength. I knew if I could go through that experience, I would get closer to her and I'd understand [her]."

Admittedly, Larson said, "I didn't know what strength was. I was truly an introvert with asthma before this film, so I had a lot of work to do, and I just started to fall in love with it. I started to fall in love with the way my body was changing and transforming...It was the first time where I felt like I was making my body work for me. I think in the past, I was more interested in my body never being part of conversation. To me, it felt like objectification; I just wanted to be a brain, so I've only cared about reading books and understanding words, and anything that involved my body made me itchy. But this was an opportunity for me to...make my body mine."