Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Celebrate Victoria's Secret Fashion Show With Sporty Date Night

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 11:39 AM
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
From the runway to the basketball court, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo know how to live it up.
Shortly before the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show aired on TV, the Hollywood couple headed to the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a sporty date night.
The famous duo scored front-row seats to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns. Spoiler alert: The home team came out on top.
Adam kept things casual with head-to-toe black including a matching cap that spelled Burbank.
As for Behati, she opted for a white tank-top, gray plaid trousers and some Nike kicks to complete her game day look.
Throughout the game, the pair was seen cheering on the Lakers and enjoying some of the venue's tasty food options. Denzel Washington, Will Ferrell, Pat Sajak, Christina Milian and Jeannie Mai were also spotted at Sunday's game.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
The matchup comes as millions of Americans watched Behati appear in this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
When the runway event was filmed last month, Adam was more than happy to attend and show support for his leading lady.
And on Sunday evening, the Maroon 5 frontman took to Instagram to share what is likely one of his favorite looks of the night. "The [Goat] @BehatiPrinsloo," he shared with the heart emoji.
As for Behati, she generously shared several behind the scenes pictures from her day of filming including quality time with Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel.
"Couldn't stop smiling," she shared on Instagram while teasing the show. "@VictoriasSecret #VSFashionShow. "
