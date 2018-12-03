Pete Davidson Opens Up About Being Bullied After Ariana Grande Split

Listen up because Pete Davidson has something to say.

The SNL star, who famously got engaged to Ariana Grandein June before their split four months later, has spoken up about the bullying he's faced online and in person for the last nine months.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," his public statement, posted to Instagram on Monday, began. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts of frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months."

As the 25-year-old comedian's candid message continued, "I've spoken about BPD [bipolar disorder] and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."