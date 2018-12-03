Friends Is Leaving Netflix in January 2019?!

Could we BE anymore disappointed right now? It looks like Friends is leaving Netflix in just a matter of weeks. Yep, in the words of Rachel Green, looks like it's going to be a crappy new year to us all.

Eagle-eyed viewers (who were probably on their 27th rewatch of the series) noticed Netflix has snuck an expiration date of January 1, 2019 onto the details page of the beloved sitcom that starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. Reaction to the upcoming expiration date, as you can probably imagine, has been swift—and angry.