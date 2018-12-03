Aw! Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have the Cutest Christmas Tradition

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 3, 2018 8:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Carole Middleton has revealed a sweet holiday tradition she has with her grandkids.

Just days ago, Kate Middleton's mother gave her very first interview, in which she discussed her family and her life just west of London. Carole, who established the popular Party Pieces company in 1987, currently resides in Bucklebury with husband Michael Middleton. The couple, who are also the parents of Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, have four grandchildren. In addition to Kate and Prince William's children—Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months—they welcomed their fourth grandchild this fall when Pippa gave birth to her first child.

During her interview with The Telegraph, Carole revealed the holiday traditions her family has each year. It will be the first Christmas for Prince Louis, as well as Pippa's son, so what traditions do they look forward to as they get older?

Photos

Prince George Is Prince William's Mini-Me

Carole shared in her interview that she likes to have multiple Christmas trees in her house, one in each of her grandkids' rooms "so that they can decorate it themselves." While Carole was perfectly fine discussing her grandchildren, she and husband Michael have made the decision not to talk about daughter Kate's relationship with William in the press. "Over the years, it's proved wise not to say anything," Carole shared with the outlet.

We've learned more details about the lives of Prince George and Princess Charlotte recently. It was just last week that Kate shared the duo's cute nickname for their dad. 

Fascinators, Hats, James Matthews, Pippa Middleton Wedding, Carole Middleton

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Leicester to pay tribute to those who died in a helicopter crash in October, including Leicester City football owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. After leaving a bouquet tribute, William and Kate met with volunteers who had helped to move the floral tributes from outside the football club's stadium to a nearby site. One of the volunteers, Leicester City season ticket holder Fiona Sturgess, 48, shared details about her chat with Kate.

Fiona recalled, "Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, 'Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'"

Fiona added, "She said 'no!'"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Prince Louis , Celeb Kids , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce, Ed Sheeran

See All of Beyoncé's Epic Outfit Changes From the Global Citizen Festival

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Katy Perry Pays $50,000 for a Date With Orlando Bloom

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Being Bullied After Ariana Grande Split

Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle

Michelle Obama Shares the Advice She'd Give Meghan Markle

Friends

Friends Is Leaving Netflix in January 2019?!

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Versace Show

Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and More Stars Dazzle at the Versace Fashion Show

Batwoman, Elseworlds, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl

Batman Who? Ruby Rose's Batwoman Gets Her Time to Shine in "Elseworlds" Teaser

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.