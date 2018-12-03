Batman Who? Ruby Rose's Batwoman Gets Her Time to Shine in "Elseworlds" Teaser

"Batman is an urban legend." "That's not Batman…"

No, Barry Allen/Green Arrow, it is not. In a new preview for Elseworlds, the Arrow-Flash-Supergirl crossover, viewers are introduced to Batwoman (Ruby Rose) aka Kate Kane. This is the first time a member of the Batfamily, and DC Comics' Gotham City will be seen as part of The CW's Arrowverse. She looks like she jumped right out of the comic books.

The promo below says, "Destiny will be rewritten," hence Grant Gustin playing Green Arrow and Stephen Amell playing The Flash…and maybe a Batwoman existing in place of Batman? We've got some serious questions.