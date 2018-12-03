Halsey and John Mayer Set the Record Straight on Those Dating Rumors Once and for All

Halsey and John Mayer are putting those romance rumors to rest once and for all.

The "Gravity" singer invited the "Bad at Love" star to join him on his Instagram Live show, "Current Mood," on Sunday to set the record straight on their relationship status.

The recording artists started fueling romance rumors in early November after they started sharing a series of flirty messages on social media. However, Halsey quickly shut down these reports in a simple tweet.

"I just had a ground-breaking idea. What if...we let female artists...have friends...without assuming that they are sleeping together?" she wrote. "I know I know. It's like, completely ambitious but like, imagine if we like, tried?"

Just a few weeks later, Mayer stirred up speculation again by posting another playful comment on Halsey's Instagram. After the 24-year-old singer vented her frustrations over experiencing writer's block, the 41-year-old crooner replied, "I can be over to break your heart in 20?"

So, are they or are they not a couple? The two certainly kept fans in suspense at the beginning of the social media stream. When Mayer welcomed Halsey to the show, he introduced her as an "unbelievable artist" and a "good friend of mine."

"That's a little clickbait-y," the seven-time Grammy winner admitted.

He then asked her how she felt about "addressing the elephant in the room that you and I dated."

"It's about that time to set it straight," she agreed.