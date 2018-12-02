Sarah Hyland's Cousin Dies in Drunk Driving Accident

  By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 8:33 PM

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland revealed on her Instagram stories that her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday died in a drunk driving accident on Saturday.

In a screenshot taken from the GoFundMe page, Hyland wrote, "This is my 14 year old cousin Trevor. Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries."

According to Trevor's GoFundMe page set up by his mom Becky and sisters Tessa and Zoee, the Omaha, Nebraska natives were "driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver."

It continued, "Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

The GoFundMe page is raising money for funeral costs and medical expenses. 

Sarah Hyland

"Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved," it says. "His memory will live on in many ways. Please help us do this for the family now to help ease their suffering away from money to focus on healing emotionally."

Hyland's Modern Family star Ariel Winter re-posted Hyland's screenshot about Trevor and encouraged her followers to donate. Both Hyland and Winter's Instagram stories said that the man allegedly driving the other car had two previous DUIs. Hyland captioned another photo, the man "hit my Uncle's car so fast my cousin (who was wearing a seatbelt) was ejected from the car."

Our thoughts go out to Hyland and her family.

