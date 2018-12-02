Halsey Calls Out Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for "Lack of Inclusivity"

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 8:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Halsey, 2018 Victoria's Secret Show, Runway

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Halsey shared some choice words about the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which aired Sunday night. 

The show was filmed on Nov. 8 and included performers such as Halsey herself, Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexa and The Chainsmokers and had a strong class of models this year, including Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Winnie Harlow, Adriana Lima and others.

The "Bad at Love" singer posted her note in Victoria's Secret colors—pink and white—and called out the company's lack of diversity. "I have adored the Victorias Secret fashion show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year," she wrote. "However, after I filmed the performance, some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore."

Photos

See All the Looks From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018

The comments Halsey is most likely referring to is from a Vogue interview in which the vice president of public relations, Ed Razek, made a comment about trans people. He told Vogue, "Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us."

The term "transsexual" is a fairly outdated term, which is another reason why his comment sparked backlash. Victoria's Secret CEO Jan Singer resigned on Nov. 20 amid a major decline in sales, CNN reports.

Halsey alluded to this in her note. "As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype," she wrote. "If you're on my page because you watched my performance tonight, please allow me to instead direct your attention to GLSEN: An organization that offers services aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth. And with respect to those youth targeted by these comments in a world where they have been made to feel "other," I have made a sizable donation in their honor."

She concluded, "If you are a trans person reading this, and these comments made you feel alienated or invalidated please know that you have allies. We stand in solidarity, and complete and total acceptance is the only "fantasy" that I support..."

Halsey later posted other photos from the night of the show where she supported her friend Bella Hadid as she prepared to strut her stuff down the runway.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Halsey , Victoria's Secret , Fashion , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Candice Swanepoel, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

How Candice Swanepoel Got Runway Ready for the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

ESC: Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson Is a Holiday Dream on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union's Holiday Gift Guide Will Make You Feel Like a Hollywood Insider

ESC: Gift Guide Dads

2018 Holiday Must-Have Gifts for the Men

Rita Ora

Whoops! Rita Ora Suffers a Cheeky Wardrobe Malfunction

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick

All About Quentin Tarantino's New Wife Daniella Pick's Wedding Dresses

ESC: Techie Lover's Gift Guide

2018 Techie Lover's Gift Guide That Everyone Will Enjoy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.