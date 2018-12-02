Ariana Grande Covers Up Pete Davidson Tattoo With a Tribute to Mac Miller

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images;Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia; Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 2:19 PM
Another day, another tattoo cover up.
After their whirlwind engagement and subsequent breakup, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are both taking the necessary steps to cover up many of the matching tattoos they either got together or about the other person.
A few days after announcing their split, Grande performed at NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween where she was seen quite literally covering her "Pete" tattoo with a Band-Aid. A few weeks later, the"Reborn" ink on her hand that she got with Davidson had been turned into some sort of feather or leaf. Both Grande and Davidson got a heart design over other tattoos, which almost made it look like they got matching break-up tats.
Grande's most recent tattoo redo was a shout-out toMac Miller, her ex-boyfriend who died in September.
An Ariana Grande fan account posted a video on Instagram that was apparently a behind-the-scenes moment on her "Thank U, Next" music video. She was dressed like she was coming right out of the the Legally Blonde homage where Grande—channeling her inner Elle Woods—teaches Jennifer Coolidge the forever iconic "Bend and Snap" move.
In the video, the "God Is a Woman" singer bent over her foot and called over her friends to check out her new tattoo, which is a shout-out to Miller's dog. "Look at my Myron," she said. "Guys, come look. How cool right?"
The "Myron" tattoo went over the "8418" on her foot, which was a tribute to Davidson's father who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The singer has been openly mourning Miller since his death, often posting old photos and throwbacks of the two of them and reminiscing on their relationship. One fan went so far as to accuse Grande of "milking" Miller's death, but she clapped back with an appropriate and perfectly Ariana Grande-esque response. "I pray you never have to deal with anything like this ever and I'm sending you peace and love," she said on Twitter.
She added in another tweet, "Some of the s--t I read on here makes me sick to my stomach. It scares me the way some people think and I don't like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That'd be sick."
