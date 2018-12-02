Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Traditional Hindu Wedding

Round two!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took part in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in the actress' native India on Sunday, E! News has learned, a day after they exchanged vows there and officially became husband and wife at a Western, Christian wedding.

The couple's Hindu wedding took place on the palace grounds, with Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop. The event featured a 40-foot high wedding mandap, or canopy, adorned with red flowers, according to the Hindustan Times. Priyanka wore a stunning Sabyasachi ensemble, according to India's Times News Network.

The Jonas family members in attendance included Nick's parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr., a pastor who officiated the couple's Christian wedding, and his brothers Kevin Jonas, accompanied by wife Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas.

Traditional Hindu ceremonies feature several rituals. As per tradition, Nick arrived on a ghodi, or horse. He and Priyanka then both took a ride on an elephant before taking part in the varmala or garland exchange ceremony, the Times News Network reported.