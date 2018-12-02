Sarah Hyland Swims Naked in Photo Wells Adams "Thoroughly Enjoyed" Taking

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 11:48 AM

Sarah Hyland got naughty on holiday!

The 28-year-old Modern Family star posted on her Instagram page this weekend a photo of her going skinny dipping in a pool at the private Batu Villa in the British Virgin Islands, where she vacationed with her boyfriend of more than a year, Bachelorette alum Wells Adams.

He, in fact, took the photo, which shows the actress' bare back and part of her butt. And he was more than happy to take the photo.

"I thoroughly enjoyed taking this picture," he commented.

"That's hot," Paris Hilton commented.

Adams posted on his Instagram page a selfie video of him and Hyland, who is wearing an off-the-shoulder printed top, standing on the beach.

"Pro tips for the most Instagrammy vacation video. 1. Get day drunk. 2. Find the sunset. 3. Convince a total smoke show to be your girlfriend. 4. Spin around like an idiot," he wrote. "@sarahhyland let's go back to @batubvi please."

"Yes please," commented Hyland. "Also let's just get Day drunk at home today."

Hyland has posted some NSFW material before. Last year, soon after the couple started dating, Hyland was criticized by some users for posting what appeared to be a photo of her and Adams lounging naked in bed.

