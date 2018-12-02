Watch Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Pre-Wedding Sangeet Dance Contest

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 9:41 AM

Nick Jonas can take Priyanka Chopra and their families sure know how to wedding.

The bride shared on Instagram on Sunday morning, a day after the couple's nuptials, photos and a video from their pre-wedding Sangeet party in the actress' native India. During the event,  two teams made up of their family and friends donned lavish traditional outfits and competed against each other by re-enacting via dances onstage their own interpretations of how Priyanka and Chopra met, resulting in a production fit for Bollywood.

"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," Priyanka wrote on Instagram. "Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together."

"And what a performance it was," she said. "Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful @nickjonas." 

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mehendi Pre-Wedding Ceremony

See photos from the celebration as well as other pics from their wedding weekend.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

Sangeet Celebration

The couple celebrate their pre-wedding Sangeet with Western and Bollywood dances with their loved ones.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

Groom's Dance

Nick showcases his Bollywood dancing skills.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

Mother-Daughter Dance

Priyanka dances with her mom Madhu Chopra, at the Sangeet party.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

The Bride and Groom (to be)

Nick and Priyanka appear onstage at their Sangeet party, held before they were wed.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

Take It Away Sansa

Sophie Turner dances onstage at the Sangeet party.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

Cheers!

So much joy at at the Sangeet party!

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

Fab Four

Kevin JonasJoe Jonas and Frankie Jonas join their brother.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

MEGA

Everybody Dance!

The guests are all smiles at the Sangeet pre-wedding celebration.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding

JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA

Presenting the Bride and Groom-to-Be

Priyanka and Nick celebrate with their guests at their Mehendi ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding

JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA

Gorgeous Bride-to-Be

The actress twirls in her colorful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture dress.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding

JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA

Girl Power

The bride cheers with her female guests and wedding party members, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick's brother Joe Jonas, and cousin Parineeti Chopra, who wrote on Instagram, "THE MEHNDI. The job of us bridesmaids was to make sure the bride was happy and comfortable at all times. But we didn't have to worry about it - coz Nick promised to do it all his life. Welcome to the family Nick jiju!! Im so so happy that the Jonas and Chopra family are now united!!!"

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding

JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA

The Man of the Hour

Male guests hoist the groom-to-be up in celebration.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Wedding

JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA

Celebration!

Guests crowd around the bride and groom.

Nick Jonas, Cricket, Priyanka Chopra, Wedding

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Sports!

Nick takes part in a cricket game as the women gather for the Mehendi ceremony.

Priyanka wore a hand-embroidered gold and silver Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari to the Sangeet. Nick sported a dark blue sherwani and also appeared onstage in a blue bandh gala silk kurta, a matching silk jacket, silver pants and blue loafers.

The group danced to both Hindi and English-language tracks. There were many group dances. Priyanka also had a mother-daughter dance with mom Madhu Chopra. The bride's cousin, Parineeti Chopra had a solo dance.

Nick's brother and fellow singer Joe Jonas performed a song. Joe's fiancée Sophie TurnerKevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas and fellow brother Frankie Jonas are also seen in the images.

"Nick and Priyanka were laughing and had a great time watching all the performances!" a source told E! News.

The Sangeet was one of several pre-wedding events for Priyanka and Nick, 26. On Saturday, they shared photos from their Mehendi ceremony, marking their first pics from their wedding weekend.

The two were pronounced husband and wife at a Western, Christian ceremony that day. Priyanka and Nick plan on continuing their festivities with a traditional Hindi wedding ceremony on Sunday.

