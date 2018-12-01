Eminem Raps About Ariana Grande's Manchester Concert Bombing and Justin Bieber in New Track

Eminem has never been the type of person who shies away from speaking his mind in his music. His new rap "Kick Off" is certainly no different.

The rapper's latest track was dropped Friday night and is an 11 minute-long freestyle that broaches topics including drugs, sex, rap and other NSFW topics. The video of him rapping was shot at Saint Andrew's Hall in Detroit, Mich., which is where, according to Variety, he had many of his early rap battles. Eminem calls the location his "old stomping grounds" in his Instagram video.

Eminem prefaces the video by comparing a rap battle to war. He and Royce Da 5'9" say in the intro, "the main objective is to destroy, completely f--kin' obliterate your opponent by saying anything and everything, whatever the f--k you can, to get a reaction from the crowd. So nothing's off limits."

That message was loud and clear. The first verse goes so far as to mention the May 22, 2017 bombing in Machester, England at the Ariana Grande concert.