Ariana Grande Heads to Disneyland After "Thank U, Next" Video Success

Hours after breaking YouTube, Vevo, and let's face it, the Internet, with her music video "Thank U, Next," Ariana Grande headed to the Happiest Place on Earth.

The 25-year-old star visited Disneyland on Friday with her mom Joan Grande and several friends, including none other than her former Victorious co-star Matt Bennett, who played her Cliff to her Torrence in the video's Bring It On segment.

Grande wore a cream mid-length hooded coat over a gray printed shirt, black leggings and beige thigh-high suede boots.

She and her group rode many of the rides in the park, including the roller coasters Big Thunder Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Space Mountain.