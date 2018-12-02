Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Cost Over $500K: A Breakdown

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 2, 2018 3:00 AM
Talk about the celebrity destination wedding of the year!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopratied the knot in her native India on Saturday and have certainly spared no expense.
This 25-year-old pop star and 36-year-old actress, who went public with their relationship this past summer following continuous rumors, reportedly spent more than half a million dollars on their wedding festivities, which spanned the whole week.
Wedding Venue and Accommodations: An estimated $461,000, or $92,000 a night
Jonas and Chopra exchanged vows in a Western, Christian ceremony at the five-star heritage hotel Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Saturday. They plan on having a traditional Hindu ceremony there as well. According to Indian newspaper Daily News and Analysis, both the couple and both their families booked the entire hotel for the wedding from November 29 to December 3 for approximately Rs 64.40 lakh per night.
Food $86 a plate minimum, according to India-based wedding.net.
Pre-Wedding Ceremonies: An estimated $61,000
The pre-wedding ceremonies, including the Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi, were supposed to take place at the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur but were later moved to the palace for security reasons, according to local reports. An official at the fort told India's Daily News and Analysis that the catering for three ceremonies costs roughly around Rs 43 lakh.
Plane tickets: An average price of $1,300 round trip for coach, $8,000 to $21,000 for first class
The bride and groom traveled to India in late November to prepare for the wedding. To get from New York to Jodhpur, a person must take a minimum of two flights, usually stopping in either the Indian cities of Mumbai or New Delhi. A second layover, if applicable, is usually in London. A one-way trip from New York to Jodhpur takes more than a full day.
"People will need vacations after this wedding," Chopra joked to Vogue.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?