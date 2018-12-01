Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Special Vogue Cover Will Melt Your Heart

Steven Brahms / Vogue
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 1, 2018 10:42 AM
Steven Brahms / Vogue
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went full Harry Potter and could not look more in love on Vogue magazine's first digital cover.
The two were married on Saturday in a Western, Christian wedding ceremony performed by the singer's dad in the actress' native India on Saturday, and plan to have a Hindu ceremony later this weekend. Just after they exchanged vows, Vogue released its first digital cover, for its January 2019 issue, an animated image of Nick and Priyanka staring lovingly into each other's eyes, holding hands and leaning in for a kiss as they stand on each other of his guitar.
On the cover, filmed by Steven Brahms before the couple's big day, Priyanka looks gorgeous in a shimmering Galvan dress, paired with Swarovski earrings, and a Joomi Lim necklace. Nick looks sharp in a Tom Ford shirt.
The two also appear on a second digital Vogue cover, shot by Annie Leibovitz, in which only the magazine's logo is animated.
Annie Leibovitz / Vogue
Priyanka is wearing a sheer floral Fendi dress. Jonas sports a white Officine Générale shirt under an olive ATM Thomas Melillo T-shirt.
Both covers were shot with a Google Pixel 3 smartphone.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?