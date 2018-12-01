Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share First Photos From Wedding Weekend

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 1, 2018 9:48 AM
A day before they exchanged vows and became husband and wife, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated with their loved ones at beautiful, traditional pre-wedding Hindu ceremonies.
The Mehendi and Sangeet were held on Friday and were two of several pre-wedding festivities for the couple in the 36-year-old actress' native India this week. She and Nick, 26, made their marriage official on Saturday at a Western, Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., a pastor, at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They plan to have a traditional Hindu wedding there later this weekend.
Hours after they became husband and wife, Priyanka and Nick released the first photos from their three-day wedding weekend, specifically from their Mehendi ceremony, where they wore traditional Indian garb. The bride-to-be wore a colorful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture dress while the groom-to-be-wore a traditional Indian cream-colored suit by the designer.
JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA
Priyanka and Nick celebrate with their guests.
JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA
The actress twirls in her colorful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture dress.
JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA
The bride cheers with her female guests and wedding party members, including future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick's brother Joe Jonas.
JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA
Male guests hoist the groom-to-be up in celebration.
JOSEPH RADHIK/MEGA
Guests crowd around the bride and groom.
"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures," Priyanka and Nick said in a statement on Instagram. "And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing."
"An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi," the couple said. "Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."
During the female-centric Mehendi ceremony (also called a Mehendi or Henna ceremony), red-orange mehndi "stain" is applied to the bride's hands and feet. Guests can also choose to get henna applied.
While Priyanka was busy at that event, Nick, the male guests and some palace staff played a game of cricket.
At the Sangeet ceremony, she and Nick and their guests performed dance skits showing how the couple met.
"Nick and Priyanka were laughing and had a great time watching all the performances!" a source told E! News on Friday.
