Jennifer Garner Could Not Be Happier About Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Tribute

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 1, 2018 7:42 AM

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next, Jennifer Garner

Republic Records / Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Jennifer Garner was touched by Ariana Grande's tribute to her in her new music video, "Thank U, Next."

The YouTube record-breaking video, released on Friday, shows the singer portraying the actress' character Jenna Rink from the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, and also features parodies of fellow early '00s cult films Mean GirlsLegally Blonde and Bring It On.

Garner shared on her Instagram a clip from the video showing Grande's Jenna holding up her famous doll house.

"Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day," the actress wrote. "@arianagrande you're adorable. Thank you, pretty girl."

Grande was overjoyed.

 

Read

All the Celebrity Cameos in Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video

"NooooooooOoOOoOo I'm crying. I watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and I still do sometimes, especially when I'm sad)," she commented. "[heart emoji] I adore you! Thank you for all the inspiration and joy you've brought to my life I'm screaming bye."

"And by sometimes I literally mean every night still," she added.

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next, Jennifer Garner

Republic Records / Instagram / Jennifer Garner

Garner also said Grande is "adorable" in the video and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "@arianagrande looks more like Jenna Rink than I ever did! #thankunext."

Mark Ruffalo, who played Jenna's love interest Matty in 13 Going on 30, also fully endorsed Grande's tribute.

"Having some Razzles (it's a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande! #thankunext," Ruffalo tweeted.

Before the video was released and after Grande shared sneak peek photos from the shoot, Lindsay Lohan posted her thoughts about the Mean Girls tribute, which stars the singer's former Victorious co-star and Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies as Cady.

 

"Ain't nobody Lindsay Lohan like the real Lindsay Lohan," Lohan wrote. "But so flattered by @arianagrande loving #MeanGirls so much! Also, I love #dynasty."

