Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Married

"I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those," Nick previously shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy on the Today show. "They are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our lives together."

When asked about her fiancé's remarks just a few weeks later, Priyanka couldn't help but agree with Nick's assessment.

"We have that in common very much," she shared with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "We've known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that's the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us."