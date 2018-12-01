Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are Married

Let the wedding celebrations continue!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's romantic weekend carried on as the couple participated in a western wedding ceremony in her native India, People and Vogue reported Saturday.

A source tells E! News the bride wore a stunning Ralph Lauren ensemble as the groom's dad Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated the Christian service. Nick and the entire wedding party also wore Ralph Lauren.

"Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur, India, this weekend," read a message posted on the Ralph Lauren Instagram page. "Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple—Priyanka in a custom Ralph Lauren gown and Nick in a custom Purple Label tuxedo—as well as the members of their wedding party."

Guests including Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas witnessed the romantic moments at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple exchanged Chopard wedding rings.

While details are just coming in, this event marks one of two wedding ceremonies planned for the bride and groom this weekend. An Indian ceremony is also scheduled that will honor Priyanka's heritage and culture.