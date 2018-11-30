Former President George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

Former President George Herbert Walker Bush, whose family name has been synonymous with politics for more than half a century, has died. He was 94.

George W. Bush released the following statement after his father's passing was announced: "Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

His wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, died on April 17 at the age of 92. As the mourners filed into Houston's St. Martin's Episcopal Church for her funeral on April 21, Bush greeted everyone individually from the wheelchair he's been largely confined to since a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. He also wore socks with a book pattern, a nod to Barbara's lifelong commitment to family literacy.