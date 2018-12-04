How Kacey Musgraves Followed Her Arrow to Become a Music Superstar

When Kacey Musgraves stepped foot on the Nashville Star stage, she was hoping for a major music break.

Perhaps judges Randy Owen, Anastasia Brown and Blake Shelton would see something in the recent high school graduate. And after the success of Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood on American Idol, perhaps these singing competition shows could be a life-changing opportunity.

"I was very young and figuring myself out musically and personally," Kacey recalled to Yahoo Music. "It was a great platform to get myself kind of accustomed to being in the industry and seeing what it was like being away from my tiny little hometown in Texas."

Before you get too excited, Kacey ended up in seventh place on season five of the reality show. Despite not winning the top prize, the 30-year-old has built a name for herself in the music industry.

In fact, she better prepare herself for some recognition as the 2019 Grammy nominations are announced today.