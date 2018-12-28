Ring in John Legend's 40th Birthday By Looking at His Cutest Moments With His Kids, or Rather, His Mini Mes

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger & Sam Howell | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

It's time to break out the cake and balloons because John Legend is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

Can you believe the "All of Me" singer is turning the big 4-0 today? It's insane!

Although it would be great to hang out with the EGOT winner and his family on his big day, we are happy to be looking back at all the sweet moments he's shared with his children AKA his mini mes over the past few years instead.

We love that no matter how busy the Ohio native gets, he always makes time for his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and his adorable look-alike kids, Luna and Miles.

Legend has had no shortage of work commitments this year performing at the E! People's Choice Awards, being named a future coach on The Voice and taking part in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. That doesn't mean however, that he hasn't been living the ultimate #dadlife as well.

In fact, he made it a full-on family affair for his holiday special, A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, last month and we couldn't get enough of the foursome.

Read

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Need Their Own Sitcom After A Legendary Christmas

From family vacations to tropical destinations and European hot spots, to Halloween dress up days and play time at the park, this family is just too cute together.

We've always loved Legend and Teigen together, but when the duo became a foursome with Luna and Miles we officially became this family's No.1 fans.

Thanks to social media we can't wait to see Luna and Miles grow up and all of the adventures that their cool parents take them on.

Now, all we need to know is what Legend is doing with his squad to ring in his 40th birthday. It's probably something totally adorable and swoon-worthy for sure!

Take a look at all of Legend and his family's sweet moments below and don't miss your chance to show the artist some serious birthday love before the day is done. 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , John Legend , Chrissy Teigen , Birthdays , Music , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith, Ashley Martson

It's a Tense 90 Day Fiancé Confrontation for Ashley and Jay Over His Secret Dating App

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Queer Eye, Best 2018 TV Shows

TV Lovers, Sound Off: Which New 2018 Show Stands Out the Most to You?

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Heidi Klum Cuddles in Bed With Her Fiancé in Sexy Selfie

Emma Stone,Vogue Magazine

Emma Stone Gets Real About the Life Lessons She Learned the Hard Way

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin While Posing in Lacy Underwear

TV Midseason Calendar

Find Out When All the New and Returning TV Shows Premiere in 2019

Michael Sheen, Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Cuddles on the Couch With Ex Michael Sheen

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.