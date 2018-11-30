Tyrese Gibson Pays Tribute to Paul Walker on the 5-Year Anniversary of His Death

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 1:50 PM

Tyrese Gibson is remembering his late friend and Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker, five years to the day of his death.

Walker died in a car crash in Valencia, California, north of Los Angeles, on Nov. 30, 2013. He was 40 years old. He was survived by his parents, four siblings and a daughter, Meadow Walker, who is now 20.

On Friday, the fifth anniversary of the Walker's death, Gibson, 39, shared on his Instagram page a heartbreaking tribute to the actor.

He included photos of the two together as well as footage of himself standing onstage at the 2015 Noble Awards beside fellow Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, who gave an emotional speech remembering Walker.

"5 years ago today we all woke up to a nightmare......." Gibson wrote. "Believe me it's still very real for all of us that knew him and loved him personally....."

"Something that would make you smile today.... His I am Paul Walker Documentary was just released today on itunes......" Gibson continued. "Please keep praying for the WALKER family especially his daughter @meadowwalker who's one of the strongest most resilient angels out there!!"

Meadow liked his post and commented with two red heart emojis. Her uncle Cody Walker also posted a heart emoji.

Jordana Brewster, who played Walker's character's love interest in the Fast & Furious films, also paid tribute to the actor.

"5 years without you today. I miss you. I love you," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the star.

Walker and Gibson became friends more than a decade ago.

A day after Walker's fatal accident, Gibson visited the crash site, which was turned into a makeshift memorial, and broke down in tears as he stood among the fans.

