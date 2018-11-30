Ryan Lochte Expecting Baby No. 2 With Kayla Rae Reid

Baby on board!

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid are expecting their second child together, the Olympic swimmer announced on social media Friday. "BOOM!!!!! Baby number 2! Can't wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020," Lochte wrote on Instagram, adding that hashtags #blessed #Lochte4 #familyjustgotbigger.

Reid also shared the exciting baby news on her Instagram on Friday, writing, "We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can't wait to meet you already!!!" She also revealed in the announcement post that the baby is due in June 2019.

The couple also shared a sweet family photo, which shows Lochte holding a sonogram.