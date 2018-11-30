Ryan Lochte Expecting Baby No. 2 With Kayla Rae Reid

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 11:53 AM

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid, Instagram

Instagram

Baby on board!

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid are expecting their second child together, the Olympic swimmer announced on social media Friday. "BOOM!!!!! Baby number 2! Can't wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020," Lochte wrote on Instagram, adding that hashtags #blessed #Lochte4 #familyjustgotbigger.

Reid also shared the exciting baby news on her Instagram on Friday, writing, "We are SO SO EXCITED! Baby #2. We can't wait to meet you already!!!" She also revealed in the announcement post that the baby is due in June 2019.

The couple also shared a sweet family photo, which shows Lochte holding a sonogram.

Photos

Ryan Lochte Hanging with Celebrities

Back in September, Lochte's rep confirmed to E! News that he and Reid had tied the knot once again. The couple first exchanged vows in Jan. 2018 at a courthouse in Gainseville, Fla. after getting engaged in Oct. 2016. For their second time saying "I do," Lochte and Reid had a ceremony in Palm Springs, Calif. in front of friends and family, including their son, Caiden Zane Lochte.

Reid gave birth to the couple's baby boy in June 2017.

Congratulations to the couple on their growing family!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

