Gabrielle Union's Holiday Gift Guide Will Make You Feel Like a Hollywood Insider

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 10:05 AM

Gabrielle Union's holiday gift guide will make you and your family feel like you're in Hollywood. 

With the arrival of her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, the Being Mary Jane star has gift recommendations that are suited for warm nights spent inside with family. From the perfect chardonnay to wide-leg sweatpants you'll want to live in, these gifts will make you want to lay out and pamper yourself. 

Her list will also make you channel your inner pop culture fan with picks created by her famous friends. Chrissy Teigen's cookbook, George Clooney's tequila, John Legend's Christmas album, Gabrielle's NY&Co. clothing—these picks will make anyone feel like a Hollywood insider.

Ayesha Curry's Holiday Gift Guide is Mom-Approved

Shop her picks below! 

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Gabrielle Union

Garrett Popcorn

"I'm seriously addicted to this popcorn!  Once you open a tub, you can't stop eating it until it's gone.  It also makes for a great party snack not just during the holidays, but throughout the year!"

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Gabrielle Union

Vanilla Puddin Chardonnay & Casamigos Tequila

"I always like to go to parties armed with either a bottle of wine or tequila. It's the perfect hostess present and always a hit!"

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Gabrielle Union

NY & Co. x Gabrielle Union Grey Sweater Palazzo Pant

"I love how soft the fabric is in this sweater and pants. This monochromatic look is so classy and understated.  It's the perfect cozy pairing for after the holiday too."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Gabrielle Union

PKWY Socks

"This is the perfect gift for the men in your life.  These socks are so fun and the perfect extra oomph to any look.  And they're such a great price for such great quality!"

 

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Gabrielle Union

Cravings: Hungry for More

"This cookbook seriously has something for everyone—quick to cook meals, lighter options for healthier living and fan favorites like her infamous banana bread. Chrissy also does a great job of pairing things you'd never expect like her Pad Thai Carbonara."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Gabrielle Union

A Legendary Christmas by John Legend

"Anyone who knows me knows that I'm ALWAYS playing music.  John is insanely talented and I can't wait to hear his take on these holiday classics.  I'm sure this album will become a holiday staple for years to come!"

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Gabrielle Union

Olfactory NYC Perfume

"I'm OBSESSED with fragrances!  Olfactory is so cool because you can create your own scent and then they keep it on file so you can reorder it whenever you run out."

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Flawless Hair Repair Masque

This repair masque is perfect for softening, smoothing, taming and hydrating your hair. I also love that it's cruelty free and free of sulfates, parabens and gluten"

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Gabrielle Union

NY & Co. x Gabrielle Union Sequin Stripe Pencil Skirt

"I love a good sequin moment. It easily helps elevate a look and the striped sequins on this pencil skirt will be a standout at your next holiday party or when you're ringing in the New Year."

We love these products, and we hope you do too.

