See All of the Game of Thrones Stars' Drastic Post-Show Makeovers

The final season of Game of Thrones is coming—and so are the stars' post-show makeovers.

As they prepare to bid farewell to the hit HBO series, some of the cast have already marked the transition with a new look. For some, it's a drastic change from the hairstyles they sported in the show.

For example, Maisie Williams, who long played the dark-haired Arya Stark, surprised fans when she debuted brand new bubblegum pink-tinted locks on social media earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke, who has been sporting bleached blond hair since September 2017 similar to her character Daenerys Targaryen, recently went for an even bigger chop. She stepped out with a textured longer pixie last month, a drastic difference from Daenerys' signature long tresses.