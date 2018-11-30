Why Meek Mill Is Staying Out of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Drama

When it comes to Nicki Minajs drama with Cardi B Meek Mill isn't picking sides.

The "Ima Boss" star opened up to Ebro Darden about featuring Kulture's mama on his new album, and leaving out his ex, in a new Beats 1 for Apple Music interview released Thursday.

Meek Mill and Cardi B collaborated for the track "On Me," which is featured on his new album Championships. The "Bodak Yellow" artist was one of several stars included on the album. Others included Drake, Future, Jay Z and Rick Ross. However, it looks like Meek Mill didn't team up with Nicki.

When asked if he was still cool with his former flame, the recording artist said "she good" but called Cardi B "the upcoming new from New York."

"Cardi, she's one of the hottest up-and-coming out of New York," he said. "New York is like my home to me….A lot of these guys from the trenches and the jungle of New York, like, adapt to me. Because I'm Philly—I'm East Coast—and I represent what they represent….Why wouldn't I have a song with Cardi?"