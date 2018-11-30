Jay-Z Slams Kanye West's MAGA Support in Meek Mill's "What's Free"

A man has come between Jay-Z and Kanye West: President Donald Trump.

Jay-Z took aim at the controversial rapper in his verse on "What's Free," a collaboration with Meek Mill and Rick Ross. The song, which appears on Meek Mill's new album Championships, is a spin on Notorious B.I.G.'s 1997 classic "What's Beef." Mocking West for his support of Trump and for wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, Jay-Z rapped, "No red hat, don't Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince's DNA, uh / I ain't one of these house n---as you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours."

Jay-Z then seemingly compared West's wife, Kim Kardashian, to his own wife, Beyoncé.

"My spou— (C'mon man)," he rapped. "My route better, of course."