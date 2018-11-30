Tyra Banks Responds to Winnie Harlow's Criticism of America's Next Top Model

YouTube
Winnie Harlow shared her side of the story and now it's Tyra Banks' turn.
Back in May, the 24-year-old Victoria's Secret model didn't mince her feelings about Banks' decades-long modeling competition show, America's Next Top Model, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen.
"I really started [modeling] after the show because that really didn't do anything for my career...which it doesn't do for any model's career realistically," she said at the time, explaining that it was a respected photographer who had seen her photos online and asked to do a shoot with her that launched her into the industry.
As for her appearance on the show's cycle 21 in 2014, "I thought that was going to be a career starter, but it was really like a reality TV show," she elaborated. "That's not what I signed up for."
Despite her feelings on the experience, Harlow expressed her gratitude. "It was still a part of my history and I'm really grateful for everything that I've done to get where I am."
On Thursday night's show, Banks appeared alongside Megan Fox when the topic of Harlow's comments was brought up by a fan caller.
"What do you think about model Winnie Harlow claiming that America's Next Top Model does nothing for any model's career and is nothing but a reality television show?" the viewer asked.
"Did she say that?" Banks reacted. "I discovered her on Instagram."
"Well, come on I discovered her on Instagram so and she's on this show, so what do you think that means?" Banks retorted.
Banks kept her comments on the remarks to a minimum before expressing love for Harlow.
"I have nothing but love for my girls and my girls come from so many walks of life and so much pain and so much hardship and so much story, and a lot of the times when people express themselves in certain ways, there's a reason," the supermodel continued. "I will respect her confidentiality and her life, but yeah."
As she concluded, "They're all my babies—even the ones that act out. They're still my babies."
