15 Jingle Ball Music Moments We'll Never Forget On and Off Stage

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Kelleher | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 4:00 AM

Shawn Mendes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Before we've even finished our Thanksgiving leftovers, it's time to get into the holiday spirit. For iHeartRadio, this means it's officially Jingle Ball season!

The 12-city tour will stop at The Forum in Los Angeles tonight followed by dates in San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Ft. Lauderdale.

For this evening's show, some of the biggest names in pop music will come together for 102.7 KIISFM's annual party.

Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Dua LipaCamila Cabelloand more are set to perform their biggest hits.

And knowing iHeartRadio, there's bound to be some surprises on this extended tour.

Photos

2017 Jingle Ball: Star Sightings

Didn't get tickets? Don't worry! The Z100 Jingle Ball show will be livestreamed on The CW and iHeartRadio on December 7th.

Before we pull out the ugly Christmas sweaters, let's take a look back at our favorite Jingle Ball moments in our gallery below.

Britney Spears, Jingle Ball 2016, Show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Happy Birthday Britney

Jingle Ball attendees got to help the pop princess ring in her 35th birthday at the 2016 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, One Direction

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

1D Forever

The four remaining One Direction members took the stage for the last time before their hiatus at the 2015 Jingle Ball in LA.

Fifth Harmony, Jingle Ball 2016, Show

Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Before There Were Four

The X-Factor girl group harmonized for the last time as a full group on the 2016 Jingle Ball stage in Los Angeles.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, DNCE

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Spicing It Up!

DNCE put their own spin on the Spice Girls' hit "Wannabe" at KIIS-FM's 2016 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

Nick Jonas, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2014

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Going Gospel

The "Jealous" singer brought a gospel choir with him to perform at the 2014 Jingle Ball in New York, hosted by Z100.

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Big Reputation

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran teamed up to perform their song "End Game" at the 2017 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

Ed Sheeran, James Corden, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jingle Ball Karaoke

You just never know who will be spotted together at the Jingle Ball tour. The Brits met up backstage at 102.7 KIIS-FM's 2017 Jingle Ball in LA.

Miley Cyrus

MPNC/AKM-GSI

She's Just Being Miley

The "Wrecking Ball" singer got her twerk on at Hot 99.5's Jingle Ball in 2013.

Niall Horan, Jingle Ball 2016, Show

Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Going His Own Direction

Niall Horan brought "Slow Hands" to the Jingle Ball stage for his first solo performance in 2016.

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, Z100 Jingle Ball 2017

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Introducing Taylor Swift

Mommy-daughter moments like these never go out of style. Katie Holmes took her daughter Suri Cruise on stage to introduce Taylor Swift at the 2017 Jingle Ball in New York.

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Reunited and It Feels So Good

Niall Horan and Liam Payne of One Direction reunited backstage at KIIS-FM's 2017 Jingle Ball in LA.

Taylor Swift, The Late Late Show

YouTube

Backup Pros

The "Carpool Karaoke" host put on his dancing shoes and prepared to take the Jingle Ball stage with Taylor Swift. Too bad it was just for a Late Late Show skit.

Ariana Grande, Z100 Jingle Ball 2016

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeart

Snow Bunny

"Dangerous Woman" singer Ariana Grande was snow ready when she took the stage at Z100's 2016 Jingle Ball concert in New York.

Taylor Swift, Z100 Jingle Ball 2017

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

All Taylor Wants For Christmas

...is the love and support of her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. He was cheering her on from the audience at Z100's 2017 Jingle Ball.

Liam Payne, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Liam's Big Debut

The former One Direction member made his solo debut at the KIIS-FM Jingle Ball in 2017.

Find out when the Jingle Ball tour presented by Capital One hits your neighborhood online here.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

