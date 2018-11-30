Aw! Look Back at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Cutest Childhood Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Nov. 30, 2018 3:00 AM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big day is just around the corner.
The bride and groom have already enjoyed some pre-wedding festivities. On Thanksgiving, the Quantico actress and "Chains" singer enjoyed a meal with family and friends in Delhi. They then attended a wrap party for Chopra's biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink, later in the week and celebrated with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. To keep the good times rolling, the future Mr. and Mrs. Jonas then dined with loved ones in Juhu.
This week, the lovebirds took part in a traditional puja ceremony and headed to Jodhpur, where they're expected to tie the knot. The wedding week festivities are set to continue with a mehendi ceremony and sangeet.
While most of the wedding details won't be revealed until the big day, fans already now a few things about the extravagant affair. For instance, the celebration will be so nice that they'll tie the knot twice. The two will exchange vows in front of family members, friends and celebrity guests at both a traditional Indian ceremony and a Christian service. Jonas' father will officiate the latter and the wedding will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. At one point, the bride will reportedly wear a custom gown by Ralph Lauren—a fitting choice considering he designed the couple's Met Gala looks in 2017.
The wedding is already gearing up to be one of the most talked-about events of the year. But before Jonas and Chopra were a power couple, let alone celebrity royalty, they were just a boy and a girl destined to fall in love—and what cute kiddos they were, too.
To see photos from their childhood, check out the gallery.


The Quantico star describes herself as "daddy's lil girl...always n forever."

Now, it's all about Jonas and Chopra sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G.
"Sing to me one more time," the actress captions this sweet photo of her late father. "#daddyandI miss u dad."
"Dunno y we all look so pissed off .. But I think my mom was forcing us to take the picture," she captions the snapshot.
There's nothing but love in this photo.
We can't wait until the big day!
