Tom Hanks May Play Geppetto in Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Movie

Has Disney's live-action Pinocchio movie found its Geppetto?

While the casting news hasn't been officially announced, Tom Hanks is said to be in "early talks" to play the woodcarver and creator of Pinocchio in the upcoming live-action adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is set to be director by Paul King, who is also the filmmaker behind the Paddington movies.

Disney first released the film Pinocchio, which is based on the Carlo Collodi's children's book The Adventures of Pinocchio, in 1940. The movie was Disney's second animated feature film, following three years after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.