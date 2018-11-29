Supernatural Stars Answer Your Burning Questions

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 2:15 PM

You asked, and now the guys of Supernatural are answering. 

Ahead of the show's 300th episode celebration, we asked our Twitter followers for the questions they had for the cast of the CW drama (now in its 14th season!), and we definitely got a lot more questions than we even had time to ask. 

We did our best, however, and definitely got a few intriguing answers from Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins about everything from Michael/Dean to the state of Heaven to their favorite episodes to their favorite season hair-wise. (That last one caused quite a bit of discussion, but two out of three agreed!) 

Photos

A Salute to Over a Decade's Worth of Jared Padalecki's Supernatural Hair

For those who were wondering (and it was a lot of you), it sounds like Michael!Dean, AKA Dean possessed by Michael, will return, though Ackles was a little hesitant to tell us. We also learned that we'll pay another visit to Heaven, see a new iteration of Castiel, and Jared Padalecki is promising nude scenes, but we're not sure if he was joking or not. 

You can see them hand out answers to all those questions and more in the video above! 

Be sure to stay tuned for more content from the Supernatural cast, especially leading up to the 300th episode, which will air in spring 2019. 

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on the CW. 

