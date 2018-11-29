Queen Elizabeth II Is Especially Regal in Newly Unveiled Portrait

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 1:38 PM

Queen Elizabeth II, by artist Nicky Philipps, 2018

Nicola Jane Philipps/Royal Collection Trust//PA Wire

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been unveiled.

An oil painting, done by artist Nicky Philipps, has gone on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, which is the Queen's official royal residence in Scotland. In the portrait, the royal monarch can be seen wearing the ceremonial robes and collar of the Order of the Thistle. The background of the painting shows a view of Salisbury Crags, which are a series of cliffs in nearby Holyrood Park.

If you're visiting the Palace of Holyroodhouse, you will be able to see the portrait hanging up in the Royal Dining Room. The royal family still uses that specific room today for entertaining.

Photos

Queen Elizabeth's Star-Studded 92nd Birthday Concert

The Queen's portrait hangs alongside a 1967 painting of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, which was done by Sir William Oliphant Hutchison

Queen Elizabeth II, by artist Nicky Philipps, 2018

Nicola Jane Philipps/Royal Collection Trust//PA Wire

This new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was commissioned by The Royal Collection trust in an effort to "enhance the visitor experience at the Palace and tell the story of its residents, past and present," according to a press release.

"It's nerve wracking, but it is enormous fun and it's a fantastic honor to be asked to do it," Philipps said of the commission.

