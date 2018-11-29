Here's Proof Chris Evans May Not Be Retiring From the Marvel Franchise

Don't take away Chris Evans' shield just yet!

Marvel fans have been speculating for months about whether or not the Hollywood actor will be retiring from his Captain America role following the release of Avengers 4.

Rumors weren't exactly stopped when Chris took to Twitter on the final day of filming with an "emotional" goodbye.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least," Chris shared with his followers. "Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Before you read into the message too much, the Avengers 4 director has something to say.