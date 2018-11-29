Ariana Grande Wears a Wedding Dress in "Thank U, Next" Behind-the-Scenes Teaser

Ariana Grande is suiting up as a bride.

Thanks to a new behind-the-scenes teaser clip of her "Thank U, Next" music video, slated to drop on Friday, the songstress shared a few more bits about the highly-anticipated project. As had already been revealed, the video will pay homage to famous girl power rom-coms like 13 Going on 30, Mean Girls and Legally Blonde.

The behind-the-scenes footage matched those beloved films with Grande lounging on the lawn ogling football players like Elle Woods or writing in a "burn book" à la Regina George. There was even a dollhouse sighting like the one Matt Flamhaff makes as a birthday present for Jenna Rink.

Toward the end of the clip, there's a sighting of the famous songstress with her back to the camera donning a white wedding gown while surrounded by three bridesmaids in pink and an adorable flower girl.