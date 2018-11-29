Ariana Grande Wears a Wedding Dress in "Thank U, Next" Behind-the-Scenes Teaser

Dave Hogan/One Love Benefit
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 12:06 PM
Dave Hogan/One Love Benefit
Ariana Grande is suiting up as a bride.
Thanks to a new behind-the-scenes teaser clip of her "Thank U, Next" music video, slated to drop on Friday, the songstress shared a few more bits about the highly-anticipated project. As had already been revealed, the video will pay homage to famous girl power rom-coms like 13 Going on 30, Mean Girls and Legally Blonde.
The behind-the-scenes footage matched those beloved films with Grande lounging on the lawn ogling football players like Elle Woods or writing in a "burn book" à la Regina George. There was even a dollhouse sighting like the one Matt Flamhaff makes as a birthday present for Jenna Rink.
Toward the end of the clip, there's a sighting of the famous songstress with her back to the camera donning a white wedding gown while surrounded by three bridesmaids in pink and an adorable flower girl.
While it seems to be a reference to Rink all dressed up in her own wedding gown for the finale of 30, it may also allude to Grande's near-brush with vows of her own.
Last month, the star and her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson called off their engagement and broke up. She dropped "Thank U, Next" a few short weeks later and name-dropped the SNL comedian as well as her other famous exes in the hit track.
"Thought I'd end up with Sean/But he wasn't a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh/Even almost got married/And for Pete, I'm so thankful/Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm/'Cause he was an angel," she sings with mentions of Big Sean, Mac Miller and Ricky Alvarez.
Will there be other allusions to her former flames? We'll just have to wait until tomorrow to find out.
