Michael Sheen Blames Sarah Silverman Split on Brexit and Donald Trump

"That led to her doing her show I Love You, America, and it led to me wanting to address the issues that I thought led some people to vote the way they did about Brexit, in the area I come from and others like it," the Welsh actor said.

"We both had very similar drives, and yet to act on those drives pulled us in different directions—because she is American and I'm Welsh," he continued. "I felt a responsibility to do something, but it did mean coming back here—which was difficult for us, because we were very important to each other. But we both acknowledge that each of us had to do what we needed to do."

In December 2016, a month after the U.S. election and several months after the Brexit vote, the U.K. newspaper The Times reported that Sheen wanted to commit himself to political activism and to opposing demagogues and fascists, and planned to move back to his native Wales to begin grassroots organizing.

"In the same way as the Nazis had to be stopped in Germany in the '30s, this thing that is on the rise has to be stopped," he told The Times.

The actor later clarified on Tumblr that he was not quitting his acting career.

