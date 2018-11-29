From Brie Larson to Kiernan Shipka, This Actress Plays the "Young" Version of All Your Favorite Stars

You might not know her name, but you've seen her face. It's the face of a younger Brie Larson, a younger Kiernan Shipka and a younger Margot Robbie. That face is Mckenna Grace, a 12-year-old actress who has played all of them and more in film and TV.

Grace got her start playing the younger version of Becki Newton's character in the short-lived The Goodwin Games and has racked up credits left and right since. The actress will next appear as Lil' Sabrina Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special. Looking at the two below, you'd be forgiven if you assumed that was really a younger Shipka.