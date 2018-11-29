Travis Scott Serenades Kylie Jenner in Front of 20,000 Fans

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 11:16 AM

Kylie Jenner, Onstage, Travis Scott, Instagram Stories

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking their love to new heights!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined her beau Travis Scott, 26, onstage at his concert at the more than 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The two appeared inside his slow-moving Astroworld roller coaster, with Kylie all smiles and busted out her cellphone to record the moment as Travis serenaded her with his song "Can't Say." At the end of their ride, he bent down kissed her.

Kylie later posted on her Instagram Stories a photo of the two onstage, writing, "That's me."

It marked the first time he has brought her onstage during a concert, although he has carried their almost 10-month-old daughter Stormi Webster onstage before not during shows and given both her and her mother shout-outs during his performances.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Kylie, who he nicknames his "wife" or "wifey," has accompanied the rapper, who she has called her "hubby," at a few concerts during his recent tour. On Tuesday, she watched him perform at Madison Square Garden as well.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Stormi watched her dad onstage from a monitor and squealed with delight.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Arrive For Wedding

