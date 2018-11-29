Here's Why Kate Hudson Wants to Lose 25 Pounds After Giving Birth

It's never too early to start your New Year's resolutions.

Less than two months after welcoming a baby girl with Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson is taking to Instagram and sharing her goals for 2019 and beyond.

For this Hollywood actress, she's "on a mission" to get back to "my fighting weight."

"The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I'm ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine," Kate shared in a new Instagram posted Thursday morning. "Let's be honest, kids take the number one position and it's haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I've been doing a lot of research and I've spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight ;) and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey."