Taylor Swift Is the Most Influential Person on Twitter in 2018—With Just 13 Tweets

Lucky number 13!

Taylor Swift is the most influential person on Twitter for the year of 2018, according to social media monitoring company Brandwatch. The company released its annual list of the most influential women and men on Twitter this week, with Swift taking the top spot for the women and Liam Payne taking the top spot for the men. However, with an "influencer score" of 98, Swift beats out Payne's 97 score to take the top influencer title.

Superstar Swift, who posts more frequently on social media platforms like Instagram and Tumblr, has only posted 13 original tweets this year.