How Jada Pinkett Smith Transformed Her Relationship With Will Smith's Ex-Wife

Jada Pinkett Smith has nothing but love for Will Smith's ex-wife.

Over the years, the Hollywood actress has been spotted with Sheree Fletcher at family birthday celebrations and even in Instagram selfies.

But for some looking from the outside in, they may wonder how Jada got to such a great place with Will's first wife.

In new video from her Red Table Talk Facebook Watch series, Jada sheds some light on how she built such a good relationship.

"One of the coping mechanisms for me was Sheree. She gifted me. She really did, she gifted me and I treated her, I started to put that into my psychology — ‘She's not an enemy,'" Jada explained to guests Adrienne Banfield-Jones and psychotherapist Stacey Kaiser. "She did me a favor, but then on top of that I had to go on to a deeper psychology of ‘She's Trey's mother' as my relationship with Trey deepened."