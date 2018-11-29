Pete Davidson Makes a Cameo in Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Diaries

The first episode of Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Diaries is here!

The 27-minute "The Light Is Coming" episode, directed by Alfredo Flores, starts off 18 months before the release of her latest album, Sweetener. Grande is giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her album release, showing what was going on in her life at the time and how everything came together. The first episode ends with BTS footage of Grande's 2018 MTV Video Music Awards performance, during which you can (very briefly) see her ex, Pete Davidson, smiling at her in the background. Grande's engagement ring can also been seen on her finger throughout the episode.

"This is the episode in which we're gonna bring you into the Sweetener world and let you see a little bit of this journey and how we created it," Grande says in the video. "And a little behind-the-scenes from 'The Light Is Coming' and 'God Is a Woman,' and making the album, some studio time with [Pharrell Williams]."