Whoops! Rita Ora Suffers a Cheeky Wardrobe Malfunction

Rita Ora suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Cartier's Precious Garage Party in Sydney on Wednesday.

While the singer was walking the red carpet, a gust of wind lifted up her Iris Van Herpen ensemble and exposed her butt to the crowd.

Still, Ora didn't let the fashion faux ruin her night. She continued to stun on the red carpet in her semi-sheer look, which she accessorized with beige heels and Cartier jewelry. She also took the stage later on in the evening and slayed in an all-black ensemble. She performed a number of her hits, including "Let You Love Me."

"Cartier Girl! Thank you @cartier for the beautiful evening such a pleasure as always," she wrote on Instagram.