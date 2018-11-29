EXCLUSIVE!

Let Sarah Hyland and Jordan Fisher Get You Into the Holiday Spirit With a Sparkly Song and Dance

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 10:35 AM

Not quite in the holiday spirit yet? Don't worry, Sarah Hyland and Jordan Fisher are here to fix that. The duo host ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration and start the show off with a glittery bang—a show-stopping "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" song and dance performance. E! News has your exclusive first look in the video above.

Surprised Hyland can sing? Don't be! She sang in ABC's Dirty Dancing, a TV movie version of Annie and on Modern Family. Additionally, she worked with Boyce Avenue and covered The Chainsmokers, Maroon 5 and more.

Photos

Modern Family Then and Now

In addition to the rousing musical number from the Modern Family star and Dancing With the Stars: Juniors host, the two-hour special features performances by Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Brett Eldredge, Andrea Bocelli, Becky G, Why Don't We, Aloe Blacc and Maddie Poppe. Expect appearances from your favorite Disney characters too, from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Donald Duck and Snow White.

Hyland and Fisher host from the Walt Disney World Resort and Jesse Palmer does the show from the Disneyland Resort.

The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration airs Thursday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. on ABC.

