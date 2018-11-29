Nick Jonas Slid Into Priyanka Chopra's DMs: Every Love Story Detail You've Been Dying to Know

Annie Leibovitz//Vogue
Make like Priyanka Chopra, grab your bikini, bellini and a seat by a pool because this is a story worth sitting down for.
As the bride-to-be revealed to Vogue for her January 2019 cover interview, "Bikini Bellinis make me calm...It's my happy place." It's one of the many revelations she and her future husband, pop superstar Nick Jonas, divulged to the magazine ahead of their highly anticipated wedding in India this weekend.
When their engagement was confirmed just four short months ago in mid-July, the coupling had blindsided Hollywood. After all, they had brushed off any rumor of romance after attending the 2017 Met Galatogether as guests of Ralph Lauren. Plus, as Chopra acknowledged to the magazine, she long kept any and all signs of her relationships out of the spotlight.
"I've had that rule my whole life," she told Vogue. "Never publicly acknowledge a relationship. Ever."
However, the beginnings of a lifelong love was taking shape in a very modern place: her Twitter direct messages. That's right—Jonas slid into her DMs, but it wasn't entirely suave.
As the story goes, the "Jealous" crooner first texted the actress' Quantico co-star, Graham Rogers. The message? "Priyanka. Is. Wow." As he assured the magazine, "That's not the way I talk." Then, in September 2016, came the Twitter DM to Chopra herself.
"I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," he wrote to her. "She responded day of with a message that said, 'My team can read this. Why don't you just text me.'" Text they did for five more months until they ran into each other in February 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. There, Jonas made a grand gesture worthy of a Julia Robertsrom-com as the Bollywood beauty rushed by.
"I put my drink down...get on one knee—this is in front of a bunch of people—and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud," he described to the magazine. They briefly had a drink, as Chopra had a plane to catch, but their paths crossed once again more formally three months later, a week before the Met Gala. As a twist of fate, Lauren didn't even know about their digital banter when he invited them to don his designs.
The future bride and groom met at New York City's iconic Carlyle Hotel for drinks and the actress invited Jonas back to her apartment...where her mom was in her nightgown watching Law & Order. With mama Chopra nearby, the singer opted to say goodbye with a "back pat."
"Your mom was in the house!" Jonas said. "I thought it was a respectful first night." But, for Priyanka, "It was too respectful if you ask me."
Annie Leibovitz//Vogue
As brother Joe Jonas described to Vogue, their night together at the gala knocked the third brother off his feet. "He's sitting on the floor. And Sophie and I were just laughing at him," Joe described a photo of the soon-to-be groom. "We're like, Look at this little smitten, drunk kid right now."
But, love and timing don't always sync up—particularly for two of the biggest A-list stars in Tinseltown. It was on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet that the two finally ran into each other again, only after that, they began seeing each other more frequently. After just their third date—a Dodgers game later in May—he called his mom and "informed her that he was going to marry Chopra," as the magazine put it.
For Chopra, a standout moment of their courtship came when Jonas told her during a date, "I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have."
"As a girl, I've never had a guy tell me, 'I like your ambition,'" she recalled to Vogue. "It's always been the opposite."
Ultimately, Jonas popped the question in Crete in July after her birthday ended. In a full-circle moment, he was back down on his knee. "I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" he recalled. "No joke—she took about 45 seconds. 45 seconds of silence." With Chopra speechless in front of him, he proceeded with, "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections."
The rest, as they say, is history—well, after this weekend, that is.
Vogue's January 2019 issue will be available nationwide on December 18.