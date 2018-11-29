Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Arrive at Their Wedding Destination

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 5:06 AM

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding day is almost here!

The future bride and groom were spotted arriving at the airport in Jodhpur on Thursday. The celebrity couple is expected to tie the knot in this city over the weekend.

The Quantico star looked radiant in a white Gulabo by Abu Sandeep ensemble with stripes. She accessorized her look with statement earrings and open-toe heels. Her main man also looked dapper in a tan jacket, khaki pants and white sneakers.

Chopra smiled as she and Jonas walked past swarms of well-wishers. She also lovingly held onto her future husband's arm, giving fans another sneak peek of her stunning diamond engagement ring.

However, they weren't the only celebrities to touch down in Jodhpur. Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas were also spotted arriving at the airport. The mother of the bride, Madhu Chopra, and Jonas' parents, Paul and Denise Jonas, were photographed, as well.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Possible Wedding Guest List

It certainly has been a busy time for the duo.

 

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Jodhpur

Earlier this week, the two kicked off the festivities with a Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends. Then, the lovebirds attended a wrap party for Chopra's upcoming biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink. Next, it was time to head to Mumbai for their puja ceremony.

There are also plenty of festivities still on the way. Later today, the two are expected to have a mehendi ceremony. There will also be a sangeet later on. Over the next few days, the two will reportedly toast to their marriage with a cocktail party and take party in a haldi ceremony.

When it comes time to say "I do," the couple are expected to take part in two ceremonies. They'll reportedly exchange vows in a traditional Indian ceremony, as well as in a Christian ceremony.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

